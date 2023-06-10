Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.66

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 155122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $720.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.