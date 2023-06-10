Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Rating) was down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 195,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 73,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

