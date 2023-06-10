Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 5.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.67 and last traded at $163.67. 350,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 563,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repligen by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

