Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 6.9%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 1,118,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,079,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Several research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

