iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.89

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 220772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 255,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

