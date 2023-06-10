Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.20

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 923904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

