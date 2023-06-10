CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $2.81 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

