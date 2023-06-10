CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $2.81 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.58 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

