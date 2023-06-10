Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $50,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LVS stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.