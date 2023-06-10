CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,660 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 10,957.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 428,967 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

