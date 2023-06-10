CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,528 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Quanta Services by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 663,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 290,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,724,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $184.73.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.