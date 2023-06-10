CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,512 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

