Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,224 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,107.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 265,043 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

BBY stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

