Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

EQR stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

