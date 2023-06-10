CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 6,291 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

