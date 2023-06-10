CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR opened at $66.18 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

