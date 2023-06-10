CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LH opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

