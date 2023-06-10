CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,786 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

