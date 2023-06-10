McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,767 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $27,153,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 979,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,156,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

