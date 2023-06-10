CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 53,089 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,089 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.