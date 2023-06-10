CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,435 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,761,526. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.