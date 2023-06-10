CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 707 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

