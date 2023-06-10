Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

