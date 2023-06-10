Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.98)-(1.68) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.93). The company issued revenue guidance of $103-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.

Surmodics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of SRDX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 408.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Surmodics by 141.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 34.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

