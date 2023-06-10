SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.75 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.87 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,390.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SecureWorks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.