Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Braze Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.43 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Loop Capital raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

