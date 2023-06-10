Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $239.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.
