Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $239.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $4,674,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.