Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,599,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,569,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,442,000 after buying an additional 319,344 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 217,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ES opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

