Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,369 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TYG opened at $28.64 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.