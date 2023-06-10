Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:MYI opened at $10.88 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

