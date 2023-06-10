BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

