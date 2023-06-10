Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $277.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.41 and its 200 day moving average is $271.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

