Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $351,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

