Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,113 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $832,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.