Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALV opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.