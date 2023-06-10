Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $361,000 in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $198.99 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.