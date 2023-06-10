Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $389,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,562,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.50 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.42.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
