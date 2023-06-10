Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 1,567 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Trading Down 1.3 %

PFHC stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

