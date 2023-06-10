Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 8,899 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 4,200,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

