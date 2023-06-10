Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2,069.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 322,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.19.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $100.10 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

