Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $383,000 Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.03. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

