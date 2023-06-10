GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $401.89 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $401.89 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

