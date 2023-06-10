Internet Computer Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.31 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $47.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00014688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00030608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,991,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,517,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

