CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 255,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.63. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $207.38.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

