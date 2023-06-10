Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Jurgen Timperman Sells 138,956 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.30 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

