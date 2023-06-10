Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Jurgen Timperman Sells 138,956 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.30 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.