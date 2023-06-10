CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,240 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDW by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW Announces Dividend

Shares of CDW opened at $170.44 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

