CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 130,992 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,992 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.91% of North American Construction Group worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

