Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Daniel Janney Sells 31,065 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $3,979,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,908.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $128.92 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.