Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,129 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $240.72 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

