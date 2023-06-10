Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

